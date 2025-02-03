Fantilli scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Fantilli has five goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 20-year-old gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the second period. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 31 points, 117 shots on net, 67 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 53 appearances. All of those marks are improvements on his performance from a 49-game rookie season in 2023-24, and his play has taken a significant step forward over the last month or so.