Fantilli scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.
Fantilli has five goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 20-year-old gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the second period. For the season, he's up to 16 goals, 31 points, 117 shots on net, 67 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 53 appearances. All of those marks are improvements on his performance from a 49-game rookie season in 2023-24, and his play has taken a significant step forward over the last month or so.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Produces assist Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Tallies in overtime win•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Registers pair of helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Logs hat trick Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Extends point streak with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Point streak at six games•