Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Finds twine in SO win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fantilli scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Fantilli was unable to score in the 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday, but the 21-year-old is already back in the scoresheet, and he continues to enjoy an excellent start to the season. Fantilli, who showed promise with a 54-point season in 2024-25, is up to 13 points (six goals, seven helpers) across 19 games so far in 2025-26. He should continue to find lots of scoring chances as one of the main playmaking threats in the Blue Jackets' roster, as evidenced by his first-line role both at even strength and on the power play.
