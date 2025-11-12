Fantilli scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Fantilli has two goals and five points over his last three games. The 21-year-old has been on the top line during that stretch, and he shattered his previous high for ice time with 22:54 in this contest. Fantilli also won just one of eight faceoffs, so he still has some improving to do in that area if he's going to be a top-line center. For the year, he's at four goals, 11 points, 40 shots on net, 18 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 16 appearances.