Fantilli scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Fantilli has scored in three straight games and has six points over his last four outings. A move to a line with Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov has fueled this uptick in Fantilli's production. For the season, Fantilli is at five goals, seven assists, 44 shots on net, 18 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances. The 21-year-old center could be setting up for a breakout season, though he's currently at a pace roughly equal to the one that earned him 54 points in 82 appearances in 2024-25.