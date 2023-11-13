Fantilli scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Fantilli has scored in consecutive contests, and he's on a three-game point streak. The 19-year-old is up to four goals, nine points, 34 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 15 contests. He's been plenty good for a rookie so far, holding his own in a top-six role. Fantilli should continue to be a viable depth scorer in standard fantasy formats, and he's a must-have in keeper and dynasty leagues.