Fantilli scored two goals in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

With the Blue Jackets needing to win out to have any hope of catching the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, Fantilli came through with a big performance as he found the back of the net late in the first period and early in the second. The third overall pick in the 2023 Draft has two multi-goal efforts in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's collected six goals and eight points, and the 20-year-old has reached 50 points in a season for the first time in his career.