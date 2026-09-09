Fantilli is still a restricted free agent, but general manager Don Waddell is confident that a deal will be reached before training camp, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports Wednesday.

Fantilli is coming off his entry-level contract. The 21-year-old had 24 goals and 59 points in 82 regular-season outings in 2025-26, which marked his second straight campaign with over 20 goals and 50 points. It seems fair to believe he's due for a big payday, especially after Leo Carlsson -- who signed a five-year, $90 million contract after supplying 29 goals and 67 points in 70 regular-season appearances with Anaheim last year -- redefined what promising young forwards can expect. Fantilli was taken with the No. 3 overall pick and has the potential to take a meaningful step forward offensively in 2026-27.