Fantilli recorded a hat trick, including a shorthanded goal, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Fantilli recorded points in seven straight games between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, and while he went pointless in the Blue Jackets' last two games, he bounced back admirably in this one with the first hat trick of his NHL career. The 20-year-old is up to 14 goals and 12 assists this season, and he's only two points away from surpassing the numbers he posted as a rookie last season.