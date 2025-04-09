Fantilli scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Senators.

He notched his 25th goal of the season on a third-period breakaway that pushed the score to 5-1. The 20-year-old Fantilli has taken a big step forward this season, adding 21 points to his rookie mark of 27 points. He's also rung up 178 shots this season, and his 48 points have come almost entirely at even strength. Fantilli has just four PPP this season. The sky is really the limit for this young pivot. Next season, could bring 65-70 points if he can continue this level of growth.