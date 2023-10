Fantilli scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota.

He scored on a wrist shot over Filip Gustavsson's glove on the power play late in the third period. It gave Columbus a 4-3 lead. Fantilli is the second-youngest player in Blue Jackets history to score in his first career road game (Rostislav Klesla, (18 years, 205 days; Oct. 12, 2000).