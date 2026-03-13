Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Nets goal in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Fantilli has stepped up since the Olympic break, earning six goals and four assists over his last nine outings. Just one of those points has come on the power play, but he's playing on the top unit and should find success in that situation eventually. He's up to 19 goals, 46 points, 171 shots on net, 105 hits, 41 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-10 rating across 65 appearances this season.
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