Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Fantilli hasn't gotten into a rhythm yet this season. He's scored twice and added an assist over seven games while adding 19 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 22-year-old center was a late arrival to camp, missing over a week as an unsigned restricted free agent. That factor, coupled with a light schedule for the Blue Jackets early in the season, may be making it difficult for him to shake off the rust. He's in a top-line role, so his offense should come around eventually.