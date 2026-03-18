Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Nineteen points in last 17 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fantilli delivered two assists Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Fantilli has five points (one goal, four assists) in a four-game streak and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in his past 17 games. The young center has 49 points, including 30 assists, in 67 games this season and is closing in on his career mark of 54 points, which he set last season. Fantilli's 30 assists are already a new career high.
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