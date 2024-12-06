Fantilli notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Fantilli has picked up four points over his last five contests. The 20-year-old forward is seeing top-six minutes as the Blue Jackets' second-line center, and he hasn't often looked out of place this year. He's yet to go more than two consecutive games without a point, racking up five goals, eight helpers, 50 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances. He's on roughly the same scoring pace that saw him rack up 27 points in 49 contests as a rookie in 2023-24.