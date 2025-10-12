Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Pair of points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fantilli scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Fantilli was held off the scoresheet versus the Predators in the season opener before breaking out with a multi-point effort Saturday. The 21-year-old has started 2025-26 as the Blue Jackets' second-line center. He's looking to build upon the 31-goal, 54-point campaign he had over all 82 games last season. Fantilli has some breakout potential for fantasy, though he'll have to prove that shooting 16.2 percent last year wasn't a total fluke.
