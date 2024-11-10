Fantilli notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Fantilli has two helpers over his last five contests amid a slowdown in the Blue Jackets' offense -- they've scored nine goals as a team in that span. This assist was the 20-year-old's first power-play point of the campaign. Fantilli is up to seven points, 33 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 appearances this season.