Fantilli notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Fantilli has lacked the finishing touch for a few weeks, but his helper Sunday was his sixth over the last 12 games. The 21-year-old center is seeing steady top-six minutes and has 32 shots on net during his goal drought, so it's only a matter of time before his luck turns around. For the season, he's up to 28 points (five on the power play), 120 shots on net, 53 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 45 appearances.