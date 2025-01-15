Fantilli registered an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
Fantilli has three goals and four assists, as well as a plus-6 rating, during his active six-game point streak. The 20-year-old is in a great position to keep his offense rolling while filling in for Sean Monahan (wrist) on the top line. Fantilli is up to 22 points, 87 shots on net, 63 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 44 appearances.
