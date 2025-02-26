Fantilli recorded a goal, an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Fantilli has cracked the scoresheet in each of the Blue Jackets' last three games, tallying two goals and two helpers in that span, and he's been a steady contributor for Columbus all season long. The 20-year-old playmaker recorded 27 points across 49 games as a rookie in 2023-24 but has bested those numbers considerably in his sophomore year, tallying 17 goals and 35 total points across 58 contests in the current campaign.