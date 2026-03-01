Fantilli scored a goal, put two shots on net and recorded four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Despite Fantilli's tally coming near the end of the second period, it would hold up as the game-tying goal that would ultimately send the game to overtime. The 21-year-old center has a goal in both of the Blue Jackets' games since the Olympic break and is up to 15 goals, 39 points, 154 shots on net, 97 hits and 38 blocked shots across 58 games this season. While he got off to a slow start offensively to begin the campaign, he has dialed in his scoring prowess since the calendar flipped to 2026 with 14 points over his last 18 games. He's also leveled up his rate of producing category-coverage stats this season, making Fantilli an excellent play in most standard fantasy formats for the remainder of the season.