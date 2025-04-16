Fantilli scored his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The 20-year-old is emerging as the franchise player he was expected to be when he was selected third overall in the 2023 Draft. Fantilli has found the back of the net six times in the last five games as the Blue Jackets push for a miraculous finish to the regular season and a playoff berth, and on the season he has 53 points over 81 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.