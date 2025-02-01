Fantilli contributed an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Fantilli wrapped up an eight-goal, 15-point January, with that production coming over 14 appearances. The 20-year-old set up linemate Kirill Marchenko to spark Friday's comeback win. Fantilli is up to 15 goals, 15 helpers, 111 shots on net, 66 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 52 appearances. His play primarily on the top line in January has put the No. 3 pick from 2023 into must-have territory in most fantasy formats.