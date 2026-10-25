Fantilli tallied a power-play goal, placed two shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Vegas.

Fantilli stepped up in a big spot Saturday, as he rifled the puck into the back of the net off a feed from Kent Johnson during the Blue Jackets' 4-on-3 power play in the extra period. With the game-winning twine finder, the 22-year-old Fantilli is up to three goals, four points, 27 shots on net, 18 hits and 10 blocked shots across nine outings this season. With two goals over his last three appearances, Fantilli appears to be locked into the No. 1 center role in Columbus, which should help keep his fantasy ceiling high. While he's a risky option in the interim with the Blue Jackets winning just two of their last six outings, Fantilli provides solid category coverage, making him a solid center option in various fantasy leagues.