Fantilli scored in overtime to deliver a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Tuesday night.

Fantilli scored from the slot off a pass from Kent Johnson with 1:28 left in overtime. He snapped a five-game goal drought. Fantilli is on pace to deliver a second-straight 30-goal, 54-point campaign while gently improving his face-off success (51.3 percent vs. 41.2 last season).