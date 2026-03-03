Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Fantilli's assist was added after a late scoring change, giving him credit for the secondary helper on Kirill Marchenko's goal in overtime. That puts him at 41 points in 59 outings this season, including five over three contests since the Olympic break. Fantilli has taken on a top-line role and looks up to the task as he continues to gain experience in his third NHL campaign. He's added 156 shots on net, 98 hits, 39 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-10 rating this season.