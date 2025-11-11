Fantilli recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. He also added two shots on goal and two blocked shots.

Fantilli has posted back-to-back multi-point performances for the first time this season, and the 21-year-old center seems to be trending in the right direction with five points over his last four appearances. Fantilli had a breakout season with 54 points in 2024-25 and is looking poised to hover around that mark again in 2025-26 with 10 points (three goals, seven helpers) in his first 15 contests. Fantasy managers should continue to trust Fantilli, especially given his first-line role in the lineup.