Fantilli scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Fantilli gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead late in the second period. However, after the Maple Leafs mounted a comeback in the third frame, the 21-year-old playmaker came through in overtime to score the game-winner with a wrister at the 4:21 mark of extra time. Fantilli is up to eight goals this season, and he's netted six of those goals, as well as 11 of his total 16 points, since the beginning of November.