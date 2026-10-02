Fantilli scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Fantilli missed most of the training camp and the preseason while awaiting a new contract. While that's not usually a good sign for production to come, the 21-year-old center showed why he was worth a $13.75 million cap hit with a goal in the opening period of the season. Fantilli is already reliably productive, but his new deal will come with the expectation that he can build on last year's 24-goal, 59-point effort over 82 games. While he's unlikely to pace the league in offense, he adds some extra grit that can round out his fantasy value nicely.

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