Fantilli scored two goals on three shots and added an assist against the Islanders on Thursday.

Fantilli recorded his first multi-goal game of his NHL career and currently sits tied for second in rookie scoring behind Connor Bedard (21) with his 15 points. While it seems unlikely that Fantilli will be taking home the Calder Trophy this season, he should be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold at a minimum and figures to be a top-end fantasy target despite playing on the lowly Jackets.