Fantilli tallied a goal, put three shots on net and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over Detroit.

Fantilli delivered in the clutch Tuesday, scoring the game-tying goal with just 17 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The 21-year-old center has been a steady source of offense for the Blue Jackets over the past two and a half months with 11 goals and 26 points over his last 28 games. Overall, he has 23 goals, 56 points, 205 shots on net, 134 hits and 48 blocked shots through 78 games this season. He holds strong fantasy value in most league formats while the Blue Jackets make one last push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.