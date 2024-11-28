Fantilli had an assist, a blocked shot and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Cole Sillinger's upper-body injury prompted a newly configured second line, which combined to produce Columbus' second tally. Fantilli hit Yegor Chinakhov in stride, leading to Columbus' second goal. Kent Johnson also assisted. It was the third helper in the last six games for the 20-year-old Fantilli, who has gone 13 games without a goal.