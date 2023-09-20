Fantilli scored seven points in two contests during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament and led all skaters with 15 shots on goal while playing a physical, NHL-ready two-way game, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

The third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was the standout for a deep group of Columbus prospects at the tournament. Fantilli could step right into a top-six role this season for the Blue Jackets, and while he doesn't have the upside or redraft appeal of Chicago's Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old could still make a fantasy impact right out of the gate if he sees consistent ice time with wingers like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine (triceps).