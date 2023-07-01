Fantilli signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Fantilli, the third-overall pick in this year's draft, is expected to compete for a top-six role this season in Columbus after posting 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games at the University of Michigan. The 18-year-old center offers a dynamic combination of size, speed and skill that could allow him to find early success at the professional level. Fantilli is one of the top dynasty prospects this season and certainly worth monitoring in re-draft leagues.