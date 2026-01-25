Fantilli scored a goal and added two assists in an 8-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The goal snapped a 17-game goal drought; Fantilli's last snipe came against the Ducks on Dec. 16, 2025. It was also his first multi-point game since Dec. 4, 2025. Fantilli hasn't taken the next offensive step forward with his game, and he's likely to deliver a similar total as last season (54). His goal scoring is down, though -- he delivered 31 snipes last season, but is on pace for ten fewer this year. Fantilli is a aggressive, talented top-line pivot who is a gifted playmaker, and he's showing more of that gift this season. He has 13 goals, 20 assists, 140 shots and 71 hits in 51 games this season.