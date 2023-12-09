Fantilli scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Fantilli has four goals and two assists over his last five games, his most productive stretch of the campaign. The 19-year-old center needed some time to acclimate to the NHL, but he's doing well so far. The rookie is at eight goals, 16 points, 74 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating over 29 contests this season. He trails only Connor Bedard (21 points) in the rookie scoring race.