Fantilli scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Fantilli continues to fill the net -- he has seven goals over his last eight games. The 21-year-old center opened the scoring at 13:18 of the first period in this contest. Fantilli is up to nine goals, 17 points, 53 shots on net, 23 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 22 outings. This was his second power-play point of the campaign, but with his offense trending up recently, he should remain on the first line and top power-play unit.