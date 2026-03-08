Fantilli recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth. He also took five shots on goal.

Fantilli made it a 4-3 game with a backhander at the 13:38 mark of the third period and later set up Mason Marchment's equalizer 30 seconds later. Fantilli has been one of the best players for Columbus this season and has been on a tear of late, cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven outings. Over that stretch, the 21-year-old playmaker has nine points (five goals, four assists), 17 shots on goal, 18 hits and five blocked shots.