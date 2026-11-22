Fantilli had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Fantilli's goal came on the power play. His overall stat line of seven goals, four assists and 66 shots in 21 games is underwhelming, but he seems to have hit the nitro in the last couple games. Fantilli has two, two-point games (two goals, two assists) in a row with 13 shots and seven hits in that span. It was only a matter of time -- he's already taken a massive leap at the dot this season, wining more than 60 percent of his face-offs while heading toward at least 750 face-offs taken. Fantilli's next step may be upon us.