Fantilli scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

Fantilli ended the season on a tear with seven goals over his last six games. That's a preview of his potential for 2025-26, as the 20-year-old center took a big leap forward in his sophomore season. He posted 31 goals, 54 points, 191 shots on net, 113 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 82 appearances. Fantilli should be in the mix for top-six minutes and power-play time next season as he looks to continue to grow his game.