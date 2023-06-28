Fantilli was selected third overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The University of Michigan product is big, fast, skilled and physical, and he projects as a franchise 1C for Columbus and a future 100-point player for fantasy squads. He's coming off a dream season -- Fantilli is the first player to win the Hobey Baker to go with a gold medal at each of the U20 World Juniors and World Championships all in the same year. He has the kind of elite, all-around package that would have put him at the top of every draft since the Auston Matthews year (2016). And Fantilli is already good enough for a top-six gig in Ohio. We've seen comps that include Jack Eichel and Jonathan Toews. We'd take either 10 times out of 10.