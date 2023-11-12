Fantilli scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The 19-year-old got plenty of experience scoring goals in Michigan during his one NCAA season for the Wolverines, and Fantilli added another in Little Caesers Arena with an amazing display of hand-eye coordination late in the first period -- a Kirill Marchenko snapshot went wide of the Wings' net, caromed off the end boards and came out the other side, and Fantilli coolly batted it out of mid-air and past Ville Husso. The 2023 third overall pick is up to eight points in his first 14 NHL games, and even with Patrik Laine back in the lineup Saturday, Fantilli took a regular shift on the Blue Jackets' top power-play unit.