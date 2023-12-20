Fantilli scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period, as Johnny Gaudreau tucked home the rebound on a Fantilli shot midway through the frame before the veteran returned the favor by banking a pass to the rookie off the end boards about four minutes later. Fantilli has picked up his scoring pace in December, piling up four goals and eight points over the last seven games, and the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft appears to be clicking on a line with Gaudreau.