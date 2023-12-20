Fantilli scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.
Both points came in the first period, as Johnny Gaudreau tucked home the rebound on a Fantilli shot midway through the frame before the veteran returned the favor by banking a pass to the rookie off the end boards about four minutes later. Fantilli has picked up his scoring pace in December, piling up four goals and eight points over the last seven games, and the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft appears to be clicking on a line with Gaudreau.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Back at practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Away from team•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Stays hot with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Scores twice in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Finds twine Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli: Goals in consecutive games•