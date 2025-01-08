Fantilli scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

With the Blue Jackets in a 3-1 hole midway through the third period, Fantilli sparked a comeback by setting up Dmitri Voronkov for one goal before scoring the tying tally himself with 2:36 remaining in regulation. Fantilli has a modest three-game point streak going, and if the upper-body injury Sean Monahan picked up Tuesday proves to be serious, the third overall pick in the 2023 Draft could find himself thrust into a top-six role and a prominent spot on the power play.