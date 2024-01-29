Fantilli (leg) won't play Tuesday versus the Blues after being cut by a skate blade in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Seattle.

Fantiili will be evaluated further after the team returns home from St. Louis. The 19-year-old rookie has compiled 12 goals, 27 points, 115 shots on net and 46 hits over 49 games this season. With Fantilli unavailable, Jack Roslovic could play in Tuesday's contest.