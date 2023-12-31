Fantilli scored his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

The rookie jumped out of the box after a minor penalty to join Justin Danforth on the rush, and Fantilli powered through an attempted stick check to beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen just inside the far post. Fantilli has broken out for seven goals and 13 points through 14 games in December, and while he still isn't seeing time on the Blue Jackets' first power-play unit, the 19-year-old is making an impact at even strength on a line with Johnny Gaudreau.