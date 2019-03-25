Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Generates assist
McQuaid earned an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
It's his second point in 12 games in a Blue Jackets uniform, and he has seven points total this season when factoring in his 36 appearances with the Rangers. While he has 121 hits and 88 blocked shots, his primary job is to defend, and he has minimal fantasy value due to that role and a modest average of 11:58 per game on the Blue Jackets' third pairing.
