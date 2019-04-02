McQuaid (head) is day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

This effectively rules out McQuaid for the upcoming contest, which leaves two more regular-season games for the defenseman to possibly draw into. There are seven healthy blueliners on the active roster for Columbus, which probably buys time for the fiery competitor to get healthy ahead of the postseason.

