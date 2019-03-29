Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Misses road trip
McQuaid (head) didn't travel with the team to Nashville for Saturday's matchup, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
McQuaid's absence from the lineup won't come as a surprise to anybody who saw Andrew Shaw's hit on the blueliner. The 31-year-old McQuaid has tallied just two points in 14 games since joining the Jackets at the trade deadline. Given his limited offensive contributions, the defenseman is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value. With the team heading from Nashville to Buffalo for a game Sunday, McQuaid will almost certainly miss the matchup with the Sabres as well.
