McQuaid scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes.

It's his first point in eight games since being acquired by Columbus at the trade deadline. McQuaid only has three goals and six points on the season, and the veteran knows his role as a stay-at-home rearguard -- he's only taken 23 shots in 44 games between the Rangers and Jackets.

