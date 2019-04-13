McQuaid (head) is still without a return timetable, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Speaking to the media Saturday, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen offered no update on McQuaid, as the Columbus defenseman remains sidelined with a suspected concussion. Having already missed the series' first two games -- both Columbus wins --, Kekalainen's words essentially rule out a Game 3 return for McQuaid.